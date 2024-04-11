Vancouver Fire Rescue members are set to become the first firefighters in North America to get new gear that is free of Per-and-Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to cancer in firefigters.

Vancouver city council granted Vancouver Fire Rescue Services $2,825,000 for the purchase of new gear.

On Thursday, CFAX 1070's Al Ferrraby spoke with Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey about the dangers that gear with PFAS pose to firefighters.

Aubrey says that Langford Fire and other local departments are in the process of getting new and safer gear. He says that it is a matter of finding a manufacturer that meets safety standards and getting funding for the equipment.

