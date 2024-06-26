This year's Great Canadian Beer Festival will be at Topaz Park, moving on from Royal Athletic Park where it's been held since 2003.

The CFL game planned at Royal Athletic just a few days before caused the change in venue.



"We initially thought we could do it at Royal Athletic Park still but ultimately that proved to be not a possibility anymore due to the major infrastructure changes that are going to be happening to accommodate the B.C. Lions game there," says Victoria Beer Society director Joe Wiebe.

He says he's feeling positive about the break with tradition.

"We're actually quite excited," Wiebe told C-FAX. "The change in venue will afford us the chance to recreate and reimagine some aspects of the festival and really embrace the park as opposed to doing it on a sports field."

Wiebe says organizers are planning to the elevated upper space in the middle of Topez Park for most of the festivities. He's also open to the possibility of expanding the festival into the larger surrounding park depending on how many ticket sales roll in.

Keeping with tradition, the event will run through the weekend after Labour Day, September sixth and seventh.