A wildfire in Sea to Sea Regional Park, north of Sooke continues to expand in size.

The blaze broke out late Monday morning near Grass Lake and covered over a hectares by 4 o clock in the afternoon according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Air support has arrived on scene, with 2 helicopters and an air tanker overhead and an initial attack crew on the ground.

Capital Regional District Parks has closed all trails within 1 km of the incident.