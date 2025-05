BC Transit is entering its 35th annual GradPASS program for graduating high school students next month.

The passes will be handed out via 189 participating schools this week.

The program gives more than 25,000 graduating high school students a free, safe option for a ride home.

Schools in nearly 80 communities across BC are involved.

Passes are valid for Grade 12 students for any two days during the month of June.

The cost is covered by local governments and BC Transit.