Two years of construction is underway on a two-kilometre stretch of Gorge Road.

The project, stretching from Blanshard Street to Harriet Road includes:



protected bike lanes,

road paving,

bus stop and accessibility

new and upgraded crosswalks,

traffic signal upgrades,

right turn slip lane removal,

landscaping & underground water main replacement.

The project will expand the All Ages and Abilities cycling network by more than two kilometres.

It will also provide a key network connection to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail, the Government Street protected bike lanes, the Kings and Haultain cycling routes and to future bike lanes planned on Gorge Road in Saanich.

Five new crosswalks will give pedestrians more places to safely cross the street, and bus stop upgrades will provide better connections for people riding BC Transit.

The $13.2 million project is being built with $5.6 million of support from the Canada Community-Building Fund.

This project was also a recipient of a B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant, which will contribute up to $500,000 to walking, cycling and rolling improvements along Gorge Road.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2025.