Gordy Dodd’s 3rd annual 'One World Multicultural Festival' is taking place Victoria Day from 11am to 4pm at Centennial Square in downtown Victoria.

There is international live entertainment, food trucks, a vendors’ market, bouncy castles & more.

It is presented by Gordy Dodd, Dodd’s Furniture & Mattress and The Greater Victoria Festival Society.

Admission is free.

Donations to the Mustard Seed are being accepted.

Performing LIVE on Centennial Square’s Main Stage:

11:00 - 11:30am Veselka Ukrainian Dance Association

11:40 - 12:10pm Vancouver Island Peruvian Pichanga

12:10 - 12:20pm Nepalese Society of Vancouver Island

12:30 - 12:45pm Danza Columbia!

12:45 - 1:15pm Vancouver Island Bhangra

1:15 - 1:45pm Vik Korean

2:15 - 3:00pm Finest Summer

3:15 - 4:15pm Black Angus