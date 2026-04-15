A local wheelchair curling team is set to attend the 2026 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championships in Boucherville, Quebec—but it is short on the funds needed to make this possible for the athletes.

Team Daw, (BC # 2) is led by Paralympian Chris Daw, who earned his gold medal in 2006 and has been on a hiatus from the sport for the past 18 years. Daw said SP Pumps & Tanks Ltd. has provided initial sponsorship, but significant costs remain. The costs of travel for athletes with disabilities – and especially those who use wheelchairs—can come with added costs.

Daw told CFAX 1070’s Ryan Price he understands the current economic climate is limiting the amount people in the community are able to donate, but the team is trying to raise $15,000 for the trip.

“We are committed to go, we are expected to go and we are going to have to find a way. Whether it is a short term-loan, or something along those lines, we are committed,” he said. “We are not able to do this without a community in behind us, and we are not just representing ourselves and the province, but we are representing the community.”

Daw said they have a fundraising page online: https://go.rallyup.com/teamdaw, or by contacting by: Teamdawbc@gmail.com.

Listen to Daw’s full conversation on Mornings with Ryan & Lisa this week: