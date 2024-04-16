The family of a young Victoria woman injured in Thailand last weekend has turned to gofundme to help raise money for mounting medical bills, and to eventually fly her home to BC.

21-year-old Danielle Kliaman was seriously injured in a collision on Saturday.

It is believed the scooter she was riding was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Family say her right foot is badly damaged and they are uncertain whether medical staff can save it.

Her family has so far paid the equivalent of $30,000 (CN) for emergency airlifting to Bangkok where she underwent the first of what is expected to be multiple expensive surgeries.

The family says the health insurance purchased before leaving Canada won't cover all the costs involved.



The gofundme has earned $29,010 as of 3:45pm Tuesday.