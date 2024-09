It appears someone in Langford wanted to turn city streets into a go-kart track Monday.

Westshore RCMP responded to reports of a go-kart driving aggressively in heavy traffic on Peatt Rd and Hockley Ave.



The adult driver was charged with No Vehicle License and the go-kart was towed away on a platform tow truck.

On X, formally Twitter, RCMP said "just a friendly reminder from West Shore RCMP's Traffic Unit...our roads are not Mario Kart tracks."