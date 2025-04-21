Fittingly, the official opening of a new urban garden space & playground happens tomorrow in Langford.

Porcher Park is nestled in an area surrounded by homes on a rehabilitated space about the size of two residential lots.

Langford Councillor & Acting Mayor Mark Morley says residents have been very vocal about wanting this addition to the community some time.

The Urban Food Resilience Initiatives Society will host community garden plots onsite.

Gardeners will be chosen by lottery. Anyone interested can send an email to: info@urbanfoodresilience.ca

City staff will be on hand from 11am to noon Tuesday, April 22, to answer questions about the collaboration with the Victoria Green Team and FireSmart team in preparing the park.