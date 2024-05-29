Cyclists will get a free ride across Greater Victoria during the 30th annual GoByBike Week.

Riders must use the bus bike racks or show their bike helmet when boarding.



All conventional BC Transit buses are equipped with bike racks on the front of the bus, making it easier for cyclists to hop onboard when travelling longer distances - or when the weather changes for the worse.

Most bikes can fit on BC Transit buses but bike space is limited -- so it can't be guaranteed.

More information about travelling with your bike on the bus can be found HERE.

GoByBike Week festivities June 3-June 9 include celebration stations and over $20,000 in prize giveaways. Click HERE for details.