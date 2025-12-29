Just days left in 2025. Got plans on NYE?

BC Transit will offer special service for New Year’s Eve midweek.

A regular weekday schedule with extended late-night service will be provided in the Victoria Region.

Service will be free on both conventional and handyDART service after 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Transit service will run on a Sunday schedule on Thursday, January 1.

Up island in Nanaimo, service will be extended, with free service starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

In Port Alberni, extended late-night service be be offered on New Year’s Eve -- with free service after 7:30 p.m.

On Vancouver Island, over New Year's, on average 29 people are injured in 127 collisions -- so it's best to plan ahead.