19 Wing Comox will mark the 100th anniversary of The Royal Canadian Air Force with a high-flying event next month.

The annual Comox Air Show is set to return on May 19.



Aerial performers include the CF Snowbirds, the CF-18 Demo Team, the Comox -based CH-149 Cormorant and CP-140 Aurora, CC-295 Kingfisher, a CC-130 Hercules, and a Search and Rescue technician parachute display.

A variety other military aircraft have been invited to take part, both in the air and on the ground.

The free event is planned for 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 19 Wing/CFB Comox.

Aerial displays, static displays, food trucks, a Kids Zone, and a chance to meet the personnel of 19 Wing Comox , including aircrew, is offered.

The Royal Canadian Air Force marked 100 years of service earlier this month.

For more information, click HERE for the Comox Air Show website.