Four youths have been arrested by Saanich Police.

Police responded to a report of a group in possession of a firearm Monday afternoon in the McKenzie and Borden St area.

They were located at a bus stop nearby. A search located a replica firearm and a switch blade knife.

All four were released with conditions.

Saanich Police say they continue to encounter replica firearms regularly and that they pose a serious safety risk to the public, those that carry them, and officers responding to a call. Police are trained to treat all firearms as real until proven otherwise.