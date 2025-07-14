Tinder dry conditions have spawned four small out-of-control fires on Vancouver Island since Sunday.

BC Wildfire Service crews say a small blaze ignited north east of the Sooke Potholes, alongside Todd Creek in the Sea to Sea Regional Park.

BC Wildfire Service say another wildfire sparked up island today, near Echo Lake, alongside the Gold River Hwy. It is currently about one-third of a hectare in size.

Two fires sparked on Sunday, one situated north of Hwy 14 between of Jordan River and Port Renfrew; about a third of a hectare on size.

Crews are also battling another fire near Carmel Creek west of Duncan. That blaze has torched about three-quarters of a hectare.

BC Wildfire update: 313 personnel & 68 aircraft are fighting 71 wildfires, 15 are considered out-of-control, 5 new fire in last 24 hours.