Four Greater Victoria residents who swept into action to save a life at a local curling rink earlier this year will receive a BC-EHS Vital Link award this week.

John & Clara LeRoy, Steven Peckford & Terry Weegar saved a woman's life after she suffered a heart attack at the Archie Browning Sport Centre.

The would-be heroes were at their curling league on Wednesday, January 22, when another curler, Gail Snelling, suddenly collapsed.

John and Carla -- who are both nurses -- determined she in cardiac arrest. Carla and John immediately started CPR, Terry called 911, and Steven retrieved an AED.

Despite initially having an uncertain prognosis, Gail recovered, and eventually returned home.

The Vital Link Awards honours the skillful actions of one or more bystanders at a cardiac arrest emergency.

The awards will be handed out at 1 p.m. Friday at the BC Ambulance Station on Douglas Street.