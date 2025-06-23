Victoria Police say four people, two men and two women, face numerous charges following a large weapons and drugs bust last summer.

A year ago, on June 25, 2024, Kelt Haymes was taken into custody after police searched a home in the 800-block of Pintail Place in Langford.

West Shore RCMP’s Emergency Response Team assisted the Greater Victoria Emergency Response team and VicPD’s Strike Force team in the arrest.

Officers discovered 20 firearms, over 20,000 rounds of ammunition, $27,000 in cash, 4.5 kilograms of cocaine and two sets of ballistic armour.

Earlier this month, on June 11, federal crown counsel approved charges against Kelt Haymes, Lain Babin, Sarah Bonin, and Abigail Lopez.