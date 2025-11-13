His wife Sue tells C-FAX he died after a fight with multi-system atrophy and that the family is grateful for the care he received at Victoria General Hospital.

"He was the spark that lit up our lives, and his passing has left a void that can't be filled," she said. "Steve may be gone but his memory will live on in our hearts, and we'll continue to celebrate his life. His children and I will miss his great kind-hearted humor and love."

Duffy spent decades on the Victoria airwaves, starting at the former CKDA AM in the late 1970’s. He spent time at other Victoria area radio stations before landing at CFAX in the early 2000's, where he stayed until 2017 as a news and sports anchor. He had a passion for local sports and was a frequent face at venues across the region.