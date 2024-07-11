Since 1980, the Early Ford V8 Club #109 have held a ‘Fords and Friends’ Picnic in July.

The first was held at Hatley Castle but they soon outgrew the space and found a home at Heritage Acres

This year's show is this Sunday, July 13th from 9am - 3pm at 7321 Lochside Drive in Saanichton.

Over 250 cars are expected.

The public is invited to come by and enjoy the amazing classic vehicles, food, music and train rides.

Entry is by donation.

All proceeds will go to local charities including the Mustard Seed and the Westshore Food Banks.

