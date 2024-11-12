The larger-than-life career politician many affectionately referred to as "John from Langford" died today at Royal Jubilee Hospital following his third battle with cancer.

Premier David Eby issued a statement upon hearing the sad news, in part, stating, "The news of John Horgan's passing this morning in Victoria leaves us with heavy hearts. John loved this province and its people. He sought to address injustice wherever he saw it - using his time in office to help build a better, stronger British Columbia for everyone.

"We share our sadness and grief with his beloved wife, Ellie, with whom he shared 45 years of adventure. It was not time enough. Ellie is in our thoughts and prayers, as are his sons Evan and Nate, the rest of his family and his many, many friends.

"The flag at the Parliament Buildings will be lowered to half-mast in honour of John Horgan, and opportunities for British Columbians to offer their condolences will be shared with the public. We will be working with John's family and the office of protocol to announce the timing of services to mark the passing of John Horgan."

John Horgan served as the 36th premier of BC from 2017 to 2022, and also as the leader of the BC NDP party from 2014 to 2022.

Just over two years ago, John Horgan announced he was going to resign after the New Democratic Party held a leadership review that fall.

At the time, Horgan said that being the premier of BC had been the "thrill of his life."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to the out-going premier in 2022, who left the post after being diagnosed and successfully treated for throat cancer.

Trudeau appointed Horgan as Canada's ambassador to Germany in November 2023.

Months later, in June 2024, Horgan announced he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after a routine checkup in Berlin.

John battled cancer three times in his life.

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto also shared her memories of Horgan on CFAX 1070's afternoon show with Ryan Price. She said Horgan will be remembered as a leader who could mobilize seemingly different people to work together to get things done. "I think he really became very comfortable with himself and understood who he was. He really had very definitive goals and things he wanted to accomplish and I think that he found a way to move very close to accomplishing all of them."

John Horgan is survived by his wife Ellie and two adult sons.