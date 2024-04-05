Millions of people from Manitoba to Mexico are excited to gaze skyward on Monday to witness a total solar eclipse as it crosses North America.

Canadians have waited 45 years for the paths of our star & Earth's moon to intersect again, and we'll be waiting another 20 years for a repeat performance.



Royal Astronomical Society of Canada/Victoria Centre president Randy Enkin has travelled to the Toronto area for the celestial event.

I've been waiting years for this." Enkin said. "The moon and the sun will be in complete alignment with the earth. It's called a syzygy."

The total solar eclipse will cast parts of eastern North America into darkness for 3-and-a-half minutes.

However, here on the West Coast, the celestial 'slide-by' won't be quite as dramatic.

"In Victoria the maximum effect will happen around 11:30 Monday morning. It's going to look like Cookie Monster took a bite out of the sun." said Enkin. "You'll see the shadow of the moon in a corner of the sun. It will cover about 18% of the sun."

Randy warns you will need to protect your eyes if you choose to take a peek. Eye damage can occur anytime you look at the sun without eye protection.

Communities across Central and Eastern Canada have spent months preparing for the solar eclipse.

Organizers of viewing parties planned have fingers crossed cloud cover doesn't mar the moment.