Saanich Police are investigating the theft of a large collection of First Nations Art valued at more than $60,000.

At least eight pieces of art was stolen from a residence in Gordon Head on Tuesday, April 2.



The collection includes several pieces by First Nations artist Calvin Moreberg as well as Inuit carvings that are estimated to be more than 60-years-old.

If you have seen this art or have information related to this investigation, contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or email majorcrime@saanichpolice.ca