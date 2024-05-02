The Ehattesaht First Nation says people, especially boaters, should keep a safe distance from the orphaned orca who recently escaped a lagoon near Zebellos.

The young whale has been observed chasing sea otters and is in a good location along the coast where she could hear or be heard by her family according to an update provided by the First Nation on Thursday.

However, there have been reports of some interactions with vessels in the area.

After discussions with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the first nation will be increasing patrols in the area by boat, by drone and by helicopter to prevent contact with the whale by boaters.