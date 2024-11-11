BC has its first positive case of avian influenza, caused by the H5 influenza virus.

This is also the first detection of a presumed human case of H5 avian influenza acquired in Canada.

The individual is a teen from the Fraser Health region who is receiving care at BC Children's Hospital.

A public-health investigation has been initiated to determine the source of exposure and identify any contacts.

Health, animal and environmental partners across B.C. have also been working to respond to the increased detections of H5N1 avian influenza in poultry farms and wild birds in the province since early October.