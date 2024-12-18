Colwood has hired the first family doctor for its coming municipal clinic.

Dr. Cassandra Stiller-Moldovan is a family and sport medicine physician who will relocate to Colwood from London, Ontario.

She's the first of eight doctors Colwood plans to hire for the The Colwood Clinic, set to open in 2025 in the Royal Bay area.

Doctors who work in the clinic will be municipal employees getting full medical benefits, vacation and a pension.

The municipally run clinic is a first of its kind in Canada.

“Local governments are uniquely positioned to positively impact the well-being of residents through community planning, recreation, and active living,” said Colwood Mayor Doug Kobayashi. “Ensuring residents have a family doctor is a logical next step.”