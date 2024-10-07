This is Fire Prevention Week.

Fire officials say it's a good reminder for Greater Victoria residents to test smoke alarms.



Smoke alarms are the theme of this year's campaign, focusing on proper installation and maintenance.

Install smoke alarms inside bedrooms, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of your home.

For larger homes, ensure there are alarms in all main areas.

Test smoke alarms once a month by pressing the test button to ensure they're in good working condition.

Place smoke alarms on ceilings or high on walls. Keep them at least 10 feet from the stove to reduce false alarms.

Replace batteries at least once per year, or when the low battery power alarm chirps.

Use the Daylight Saving change time on November 3 as a reminder prompt to update batteries.

Replace smoke alarms every 10 years. You'll find a manufacture date on the back of the unit.

Plan and practice a fire escape plan that includes two ways out of every room.