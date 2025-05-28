With very little precipitation in the forecast, some fire bans will take effect later this week across Vancouver Island.

Category 2 and 3 open fires will be banned as of noon Friday throughout the Coastal Fire Centre's jurisdiction, with the exception that only Category 3 fires will be prohibited in the Haida Gwaii Forest District.

The ban does not apply to Category 1 campfires, defined as a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller. However if you're lighting one, you must remove flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least 8 litres of water available to properly extinguish it.

Cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes are also still allowed.

Category 2 open fires banned as of noon Friday include:

Burns material in one pile not exceeding 2m in height and 3m in width;

Burns material concurrently in two piles each not exceeding 2m in height and 3m in width;

Burns stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed .2 hectares.

Category 3 open fires banned as of noon Friday include:

Material concurrently in 3 or more piles each not exceeding 2m in height and 3m in width;

Material in one or more piles each exceeding 2m in height or 3m in width;

One or more windrows, each not exceeding 200m in length or 15m in width;

Stubble or grass over an area exceeding .2 hectares.

Fireworks, binary exploding targets, burn barrels/burn cages, controlled air incinerators, air curtain burners; and carbonizers.

The ban will remain in place until October 3 or until we get enough rainfall to lift the order.

The fine for lighting a banned fire is $1150, an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or the possibility of one year in jail.

The person responsible may also be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs if the fire they light causes a wildfire.

Click HERE for latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions and other related advisories.