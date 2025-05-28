With very little precipitation in the forecast, some fire bans will take effect later this week across Vancouver Island.
Category 2 and 3 open fires will be banned as of noon Friday throughout the Coastal Fire Centre's jurisdiction, with the exception that only Category 3 fires will be prohibited in the Haida Gwaii Forest District.
The ban does not apply to Category 1 campfires, defined as a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller. However if you're lighting one, you must remove flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least 8 litres of water available to properly extinguish it.
Category 3 open fires banned as of noon Friday include:
Fireworks, binary exploding targets, burn barrels/burn cages, controlled air incinerators, air curtain burners; and carbonizers.
The ban will remain in place until October 3 or until we get enough rainfall to lift the order.
The fine for lighting a banned fire is $1150, an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or the possibility of one year in jail.
The person responsible may also be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs if the fire they light causes a wildfire.
Click HERE for latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions and other related advisories.