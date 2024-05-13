The Coastal Fire Centre, which includes all of Vancouver Island, will enact a Category 2 and Category 3 open fire prohibition starting Friday at noon.

It will be in place until further notice or October 31st.



Category 1 fires are defined as Campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller, or to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes.



This prohibition applies to all public and private land, unless specified otherwise. Residents are asked to check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.



It's designed to help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety.

