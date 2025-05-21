Much 'hiking' is planned this weekend in Greater Victoria - but not on shore!

The waves will host 100 vessels registered to compete in a test of skill and endurance in the 80th Swiftsure International Yacht Race.

Sailboats cruise in from Greater Seattle, Greater Vancouver, and all up and down Vancouver Island.

Racers come from various parts of North America and beyond to participate as skippers or crew.

Most vessels will be docked at the Inner Harbour between Thursday and Sunday.

Clover Point is expected to be the best viewing location for the six starts at 9am Saturday.

Ogden Point will also offer good viewing Saturday evening through Sunday for boats finishing the Three Long Courses.

Hosted by the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, the event is the largest of its kind on the West Coast, with about 140 volunteers involved.

The first race took place in 1930 with six boats racing to round the anchored lightship on Swiftsure Bank.