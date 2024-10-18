The latest Leger poll suggests the BC NDP is holding 46 per cent of support from decided voters, while the Conservative Party of BC enjoys 42 per cent. Meanwhile, the BC Green Party held steady at 9 per cent.

Leger executive vice president Steve Mossop was on CFAX 1070 with Adam Stirling to discuss this data. He said this election race could be the most exciting one he's seen in his 38 years of polling. He explained how data suggests the race is still extremely close.



"Slight edge to the NDP, but it's still within the margin of error," he said, noting a few factors that are working in the BC NDP's favour, including the BC NDP's strong support among those aged 55+ and those living within Metro Vancouver.

"Eby's always polled well when it comes to being the person best to lead the province as premier," Mossop added.

Royals Roads associate professor David Black was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby this morning, explaining why this election may be historic. He discussed potential similarities to the 2001 landslide election which launched the former BC Liberal party into 16 years of governance.

"I think 2024 is another one of these elections where, especially again on the centre-right, with the pause of BC United, the movement of those voters to a more right-wing populist alternative in the conservative party; you have what is not just a new government potentially but a structural alignment of B.C. politics that will give us a different kind of B.C., politically speaking, on the other side."

Leger tracked the BC NDP picking up support in the Metro Vancouver area, while the BC Conservatives continue gaining traction outside of Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island. Last week's numbers documented a drop in Conservative support from women and youth in last week's Leger poll, but this week's poll suggests the party may have recovered slightly among these voters.