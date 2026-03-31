The lawn of the BC Legislature will double as a soccer pitch today!

Victoria is hosting a free Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026 test event. The family-friendly preview goes from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. today.

Fans can watch coverage of two of the four European play-off final showdowns:

The European playoff match between Italy and Bosnia-Herzegovina goes at 11:45 a.m.

Live coverage of the contest that will determine who Canada will face in their tournament opener in Toronto on June 12.

The main highlight happens later at 4:30 p.m., when the Canada's men's soccer squad will play Tunisia tonight in Toronto, the second of two friendlies during the March international window.

Lt. Gov. Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia and Premier David Eby are among the special guests expected to speak.