Seems many BC'ers have caught a festive fever when it comes to growing competition online over who did holiday home decorating best.

A new BC Hydro survey reveals that platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest are inspiring residents to go all out with festive décor.

The report: "Lights for Likes" found many people are motivated by the desire to impress others and create "Instagram-worthy" moments.

BC Hydro spokesperson Susie Rieder says holiday displays account for about 3% of the provincial electricity load during the winter holiday season.

Nearly 60% of British Columbians say they hang multiple strands of lights, 25% hang five or more.

Almost one in five add plug-in inflatables that run around the clock.

42% report being more selective about decorations based on how they will look online. 31% aim for a perfectly themed display, and 23% are adding more decorations than before.

The drive to impress spills over into holiday hosting and baking too.

Nearly a quarter of people asked say they take photos of their holiday cooking to share online, 21% consider how dishes will look in photos,

another 45% admit to choosing recipes because they looked appealing on social media, and 12% feel pressure to make their treats "camera-ready."