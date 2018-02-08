Two Victoria festivals have announced plans to work together.

i-Land Fest and the Maritime Museum of BC’s Classic Boat Festival are joining forces for the first time for a Labour Day weekend celebration at Ship Point and the Inner Harbour.

They will keep the elements of both festivals like the classic boats in the harbour and the carnival parade.

They say attendees can seamlessly experience maritime elegance, Caribbean culture,live music, shopping, food, and family-friendly fun — all within walking distance.