October is Healthy Workplace Month. The focus is on well-being at work.

A study done in July, shows almost 24% employed Canadians reported feeling burnout at work, down more 35% in December 2021.



69% have experienced symptoms that can lead to burnout, including:

40% experienced fatigue;

38% reported lowered levels of motivation;

29% experienced reduced levels of efficiency and energy;

26% indicated feelings of irritability.

Healthcare workers continue to top the list of industries, with a burnout rate of 38%, down from 53% in 2021.

Educators and childcare workers and those in retail follow close behind with both industries reporting 27% burnout among workers.

Experts say it's important to deal with it before the negative effects take hold, because burnout isn't something most people can easily bounce back from.