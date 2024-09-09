The federal and provincial governments have announced funding to make the transit hub at Uptown a reality.

$ 20 million dollars will support a variety of road improvements needed to do the initial development of the Uptown Mobility Hub which would become the principal node for the BC Transit RapidBus locally.

The funding includes cash for six bus stops and shelters, two of which will be on the Trans-Canada Highway, and dedicated bus lanes.

There will also be improvements to crosswalks and intersections and links to the regional trail network.

