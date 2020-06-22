The federal government has announced funding to help Victoria deal with homelessness and substance abuse.

The City is getting over 2 million dollars towards the ramp up of the SOLID Access Hub.

The cash will allow for the expansion and better access to harm reduction and health services improving support for individuals experiencing homelessness, substance use, and mental health challenges.

The Oasis Society's Pathway to Healing also recieved over 260 thousand to offer trauma informed culturally safe healing programs for Indigenous Communities.

The City of Nanaimo gets over 440 thousand to equip responder vehicles with medical and harm reduction supplies.