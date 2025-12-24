North Island-Powell River MP Aaron Gunn has announced that he not be seeking the leadership of the BC Conservative Party.

The decision comes after weeks of speculation and public polling showing Gunn as the clear frontrunner by double digits.

In his announcement video released on Dec. 24, Gunn says that over the past few weeks, literally thousands of people have reached out over social media, email and text urging him to run.

But he says "as a Member of Parliament, I must consider first and foremost the interests of my constituents and, above all, the interests of our country."

Watch his full statement HERE