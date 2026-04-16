The Wildlife Rescue Association of BC's 'Best Bird in BC Wave Race ' competition is into the finals -- and you can help choose the champion.

Anna’s Hummingbird won hearts in 2024, the Black-capped Chickadee took top bird honours last year.

This year the contest focuses on aquatic avian species: The Black Oystercatcher & the Ruddy Duck are the finalists among 32 of the unique shorebirds and seabirds featured.

Black Oystercatchers are a familiar species on shorelines across Southern Vancouver Island.

Ruddy Ducks are primarily found in the southern BC interior and southeast Vancouver Island.

The competition closes on Tuesday (April 21).