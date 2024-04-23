Oak Bay Police are urging the public to contact authorities instead of taking criminal matters into their own hands.

This after a father managed to recover his child’s stolen bike after seeing it in the possession of a man on Pandora Ave.



On April 15, a 15-year-old Oak Bay High School student reported the theft of their bicycle to police., saying it was taken from the school.

Four days later, the student's father happened to see the bicycle on Pandora Ave. The father then approached the man, asking for the bike back and it was returned without incident.

The student updated police about the recovery, confirming it had a matching serial number.