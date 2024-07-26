Oceanside RCMP say one person has died following a single vehicle crash on the Inland Island Highway near Parksville.

It happened around 6am Friday morning. RCMP say a commercial delivery truck traveling northbound lost control and hit the centre median, flipping into the southbound lanes.



One passenger was killed. The driver and another passenger were transported to hospital and are expected to survive. The investigation into the cause of this crash is ongoing.

The highway near Parksville was closed for much of the day but has now reopened.