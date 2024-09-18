Families are invited to celebrate the amazing work being done in addiction recovery by Umbrella Society and Our Place’s New Roads community at a special “Recovery Day Victoria” or RDV'24 event on Saturday.

Musicians, comedians, food trucks, vendors and a special Family Fun Zone (crafting stations, face painting and an inflatable park) will be onsite from noon to 7 p.m. Central Park on Quadra Street.



“Recovery Day is the start of a new annual tradition” - Evan James of Umbrella Society. “We want to show that recovery is possible for everyone, and a reminder that there is a fulfilling life beyond addiction.”

The free celebration is in honour of National Recovery Month, which has been marked every September since 1989.

More information can be found here: recoverydayvictoria.ca