Lots to options to keep the kids entertained this Family Day long weekend -- and much of the fun is easy on your budget.

A new 3-day free winter festival called "Victoria at Dusk" debuts from 5 p.m. 'til 9 p.m. Friday night, transforming five locations downtown into a glowing celebration of light. Check out the lights at Ship Point, Government Street, Bastion Square, Victoria Conference Centre and the Royal BC Museum.

Carnival Culture Connection, a free cultural celebration of Trinidad & Tobago Carnival traditions 6:30pm Saturday at Braefoot Park Centre.

More than 60 vendors will be at Seedy Saturdays tomorrow at Victoria Crystal Gardens. Other Seedy Saturdays are planned for Sooke Community Hall on February 28 and March 21 at Cobble Hill Farmers Institute.

The Greater Victoria Police Diversity Advisory Committee is holding the 3rd annual dance-along for Family Day goes noon to 2:30 Monday at Saanich Commonwealth Place.

The annual Victoria Film Festival heads into the final weekend with 13 unique art films screening on Friday, 10 on Saturday and another eight on Sunday.

The City of Langford is celebrating Family Day Weekend with a Scavenger Hunt, family yoga, and family storytime. Events include an introductory Discover Strings class at the Victoria Conservatory of Music’s Westhills location 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. Saturday.Family ice skating happens at Westhills Arena from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Sunday. The West Shore RCMP and Langford Fire Depts face off in a street hockey game on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park. Free hot dogs, chips, and juice is offered.

Sunday and Monday (weather permitting) you can experience the flight deck of the Hawaii Martin Mars at the BC Aviation Museum in Sidney. There are more than 50 aircraft on display throughout the museum -- 10 are available to sit in. Entrance by donation.

The 150th anniversary celebration happens at Tam Kung Temple in Chinatown on Monday and Tuesday. Canada’s oldest Chinese temple was established 1876. A new children’s book, "Ellie Awakens the Spirits of Tam Kung Temple" shares the history of the temple and the legacy of Victoria’s Hakka community. Author Lori Wong will be in Victoria for the official launch on Monday. Temple tours will also be offered.