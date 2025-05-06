First responders will gather at the BC Legislature at 1:30 this afternoon (May 6) for a ceremony to remember paramedics who lost their lives in the line of duty.

BC Emergency Health Services, along with the Ambulance Paramedics of BC and the BCAS 10-7 Association Society will gather at the Fallen Paramedics Memorial today to honour paramedics who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Shortly before the ceremony begins, a joint procession of the BCEHS Guard of Honour and the APBC ceremonial Unit, led by a BCEHS Bagpiper and a contingent of Victoria Police Bagpipe & Drum Band will march in.

Chaplain John Lowe will read out the names of the fallen paramedics and deliver the benediction.

Wreaths will be laid at the monument and the Last Post and Piper’s Lament will be played.