The big vacuums of fall will roll onto streets of Victoria today.

The annual residential leaf collection program will see crews en route for the next three to four weeks.

The clean-up prevents leaves from clogging storm sewers. Leaves collected will be used to create mulch for City parks and community programs.

Crews will groom James Bay, Fairfield, Rockland, Gonzales neighbourhoods Tuesday through December 8.

Oaklands, Fernwood, Jubilee, Hillside Quadra areas will be vacuumed Nov. 3 through Dec. 15, and the VicWest, Burnside, North Park, Harris Green, and Downtown from Dec. 1 until Jan. 5.

Residents can also drop-off or call for bagged leaf pick-up service. Ivy, blackberry, morning glory vines, pine needles, soil and roots are not accepted.

Every year, Victoria collects about 7000 tonnes of leaves from over 40,000 trees.