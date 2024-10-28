Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. this Sunday, November 3 -- which means we will set clocks back one hour.

Standard time will last until Sunday, March 9, with the return of daylight saving time.

Most countries don't make time changes. Canada and the US have engaged in the semi-annual activity for more than a century.

The time change is a reminder to change the batteries on all home smoke alarms, and ensure those smoke alarms are working properly. Either way, they should be replaced every 10 years.