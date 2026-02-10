West Shore RCMP has issued a warning about a fake jewelry scam -- there's been at least nine incidents in less than six weeks.

Investigators say the suspects approach people claiming they have run out of money for gas and/or food.

The scammers offer what they claim is gold jewelry, at a very low price, in exchange for cash.

Cpl. Nancy Saggar says in several cases, the suspects had young children with them, which appeared to be used to gain trust and lower suspicion.

The jewelry offered in these situations has little to no value.

Police are advising anyone who is approached in this manner, or who witnesses similar activity, to report it to police immediately.

Timely reporting helps officers respond quickly and may prevent others from becoming victims.