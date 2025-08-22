Mind your money. There are reports of counterfeit cash making the rounds on the Saanich Peninsula.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are investigating counterfeit bills were used at a local business, prompting a warning to other shop owners and re

Police report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was used at a Sidney business.

Initial investigative steps by frontline members showed that the counterfeit bill was “prop money” and could be purchased online and in different denominations.

Police are advising all businesses and individuals accepting cash payments to carefully inspect all bills for authenticity.

It is an offence to recirculate a counterfeit bill.

If you come into contact with what you believe is counterfeit currency, report it to the police.