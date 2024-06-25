The Langford Fire Department says it happened at a construction site halfway up the Bear Mountain Parkway near Marble.



Fire Chief Chris Aubrey tells C-FAX it seems something went wrong with construction related blast. "A blast was conducted but it wasn't at the level that they expected it to be and obviously it was much bigger than anticipated."



In the 11am hour C-FAX received texts and calls from several parts of the West Shore from people who said they heard the sound of a large explosion.



Aubrey says an investigation will follow but at this time it looks like an isolated incident and everyone is okay. He says BC Ambulance treated one person but it appeared he didn't need hospitalization.

