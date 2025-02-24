Rand Automotive’s electric vehicle (EV) lab in Victoria is planning to launch the first local EV-only repair shop at the end of March, according to general manager Miles Brown.

With a higher demand for EV’s over the past decade, there is more demand for services too, he said.

“The dealerships are doing a great job of selling vehicles,” Brown said. “It’s just very hard for them to keep up with the service requirements.”

He said four of the red-seal technicians at the shop trained at Camosun, with technicians of different professional backgrounds as well including a former Tesla technicians and a former Nissan-trained technician.

EV’s need service and maintenance, even if it is needed less often than a typical gasoline vehicle.

