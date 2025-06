Esquimalt is staging a number of fun fitness events this month in a bid to win a $100,000 grant for more local sport and physical activity initiatives.

The 2025 ParticipACTION Community Challenge is a national physical activity and sport initiative to push more Canadians to get active.

Esquimalt Recreation has organized:

A free drop-in Volleyball with Urban Rec at the Esquimalt Neighbourhood Party on Saturday (June 14);

A Feel Good Dance Party at the Gorge Pavilion next Thursday, June 19;

Esquimalt Pride Ride/meet at Memorial Park at 5:30pm, Friday, June 20;

Senior’s social walk and garden tour on Thursday, June 26.

Resident's active minutes in any Esquimalt Parks and Rec physical activity will be counted towards the total.

Canada’s most active community will be awarded $100,000.